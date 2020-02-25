Clementine, Friend of the Week

Clementine has been picked for Friend of the Week, which means she gets to be line leader, collect the milk money, and feed the fish. Even better, she’ll get a Friend of the Week booklet in which all the other third grade kids will write why they like her. Clementine’s best friend Margaret has all sorts of crazy ideas for how Clementine can prove to the class she is a friend. Clementine has to get a great booklet, so she does what Margaret says. What begins as one of the best weeks ever may turn out to be the worst. Who knew that being a friend could be so hard?