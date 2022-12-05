Hello Kitty and Friends: You're My BFF

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 8, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Let your best friend know you’ll always be there for them with this adorable DIY fill-in gift book, featuring Hello Kitty and Friends.



Who can find a cooler crew than Hello Kitty and her friends? Show your best friend how much they mean to you with this unique, customizable book. Once you fill in the prompts, it becomes a personalized gift full of funny, memorable, or sweet expressions of friendship. It’s up to you! This officially licensed book features full-color illustrations throughout.



© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.