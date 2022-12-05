Free shipping on orders $35+

Hello Kitty and Friends: You're My BFF
Hello Kitty and Friends: You're My BFF

A Fill-In Book

by Sanrio

by Sosae Caetano

by Dennis Caetano

Hardcover

Regular Price $12

Regular Price $16 CAD

On Sale

Aug 8, 2023

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762483310

Genre

Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

Description

Let your best friend know you’ll always be there for them with this adorable DIY fill-in gift book, featuring Hello Kitty and Friends.

Who can find a cooler crew than Hello Kitty and her friends? Show your best friend how much they mean to you with this unique, customizable book. Once you fill in the prompts, it becomes a personalized gift full of funny, memorable, or sweet expressions of friendship. It’s up to you! This officially licensed book features full-color illustrations throughout. 

© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

