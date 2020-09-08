Gudetama Motivational Posters

Decorate your home, office, or dorm room with this set of twelve hilarious posters inspired by everyone's favorite lazy egg with the can't-be-bothered attitude.
Perfect for framing or washi-taping to your walls, this officially licensed deluxe poster art book features twelve unique 8" x 10" removable designs of Gudetama to give you the motivation you need to be a little more lazy. Posters include:
Perfect for framing or washi-taping to your walls, this officially licensed deluxe poster art book features twelve unique 8" x 10" removable designs of Gudetama to give you the motivation you need to be a little more lazy. Posters include:
- Meh . . .
- Leave me alone
- Five more minutes
- Whatever
- Sigh . . .
- Reasons to get out of bed: none
- Why bother?
- Nope, not today
And more!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use