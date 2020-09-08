Gudetama Motivational Posters
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Gudetama Motivational Posters

12 Lazy Designs to Display

by

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762474165

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: May 11th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Posters

PAGE COUNT: 24

Trade Paperback
Decorate your home, office, or dorm room with this set of twelve hilarious posters inspired by everyone's favorite lazy egg with the can't-be-bothered attitude.

Perfect for framing or washi-taping to your walls, this officially licensed deluxe poster art book features twelve unique 8" x 10" removable designs of Gudetama to give you the motivation you need to be a little more lazy. Posters include:
 
  • Meh . . .
  • Leave me alone
  • Five more minutes
  • Whatever
  • Sigh . . .
  • Reasons to get out of bed: none
  • Why bother?
  • Nope, not today
    And more!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews