Aggretsuko Poster Book
12 Rockin' Designs to Display

by

RP Studio

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762474172

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: May 11th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Posters

PAGE COUNT: 24

Trade Paperback
Find inspiration and remember that tomorrow is a new day with this poster book from the hit Netflix anime Aggretsuko!

Emblazoned with inspirational quotes from Retsuko, these full-color posters instantly bring attitude and encouragement to any Aggretsuko fans' own home or office.
  • HIGH QUALITY POSTERS: Gorgeous 8×10-inch full-color posters with 12 unique inspiring designs
  • READY TO HANG: Easy removable sheets come ready to hang in your home, office, or anywhere
  • PERFECT GIFT FOR AGGRETSUKO FANS: Share and show-off your love for Aggretsuko with these unique posters
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: An authentic Aggretsuko product
©2015, 2021 SANRIO CO., LTD. S/T•F

What's Inside

