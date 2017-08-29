Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Seeing Red

#1 New York Times bestselling author Sandra Brown delivers nonstop suspense and supercharged sexual tension in a thriller about tainted heroism and vengeance without mercy.

Kerra Bailey is a TV journalist hot on the trail of a story guaranteed to skyrocket her career to new heights: an interview with Major Franklin Trapper, a reclusive American hero who once led a handful of survivors to safety after the bombing of a Dallas hotel. Kerra is willing to do anything to get an exclusive with the Major-even if she has to secure an introduction from his ill-mannered and volatile son, former ATF agent John Trapper. Trapper was fired from the ATF during his investigation into the same hotel bombing, and now he wants nothing to do with his father. Yet Kerra’s hints that there’s more to the story rouse Trapper’s interest despite himself. And when the interview goes catastrophically awry-with assailants targeting both the Major and Kerra-Trapper realizes he needs her under wraps if he’s going to track down the gunmen…and finally discover who was responsible for the Dallas bombing. Kerra is wary of a man so devastatingly charming one moment and dangerous the next, and she knows Trapper is withholding evidence from his ATF investigation. But having no one else to trust and enemies lurking closer than they know, Kerra and Trapper join forces to expose a sinuous network of lies and conspiracy-and uncover who would want a national hero dead.
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

On Sale: July 3rd 2018

Price: $20 / $26 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549194474

Praise

"Sandra Brown just might have penned her best and most ambitious book ever, a tale that evokes the work of the likes of Don DeLillo, Greg Iles and Robert Stone....SEEING RED is an exceptional thriller in every sense of the word, a classic treatment of the costs of heroism and the nature of truth itself. Not to be missed."—Providence Journal
"Brown's story mixes thrills with mystery and a spicy sex scene or two. She has a talent for making the reader think that too much information has been revealed early in the story, eliminating any possibility for suspense, but the conspiracy is so multilayered, the reveal is a tiny part of the overall picture. Strong characters and an emotional narrative make this one of Brown's best books in years."—Associated Press
"When it comes to telling stories that are suspenseful, complex and romantic, no one does it better than Brown...Looking for excitement, thrills and passion? Then this is just the book for you!"—Romantic Times (4 1/2 stars, Top Pick)
"Brown ticks off the boxes that elevate her books to the bestseller lists in this sexy romantic thriller set in Texas...murder, intrigue, betrayal, and a series of dark revelations...witty, pitch-perfect dialogue and fluid writing. A master of her genre, Brown knows how to please her most ardent readers."—Kirkus Reviews
Meet The Author: Sandra Brown

Sandra Brown is the author of sixty-nine New York Times bestsellers, including the #1 Seeing Red. There are over eighty million copies of her books in print worldwide, and her work has been translated into thirty-four languages. She lives in Texas.

