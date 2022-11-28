25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

Sandra Brown 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Sandra Brown 2023

by Sandra Brown

Regular Price $30

Regular Price $38 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $30

Regular Price $38 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 1, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 1, 2023

Page Count

448 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538742945

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

#1 New York Times bestselling author Sandra Brown returns with a new title of her signature suspense.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"A masterful storyteller."—USA Today
"One of the best thriller writers around, period."—Providence Journal
"Brown deserves her own genre."—Dallas Morning News
"A novelist who can't write them fast enough."—San Antonio Express-News
Read More Read Less