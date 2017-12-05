Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Washington DC
History, politics, and the world’s best free museums: DC is a bustling powerhouse of a city. From strolling the National Mall to hobnobbing at happy hour, get to know the capital with Moon Washington DC.Read More
Expanding your trip? Check out Moon Maryland, Moon Virginia, or Moon Chesapeake Bay. Visiting more of America’s best cities? Try Moon Boston or Moon Chicago.
- Navigate the Neighborhoods: Follow one of our guided neighborhood walks through Penn Quarter, Dupont Circle, U Street, Adams Morgan, and more
- Explore the City: Snap the perfect photo of the Washington Monument, tour the U.S. Capitol, and explore the incredible Smithsonian museums like the African American History Museum or the Newseum. Catch a whiff of the fragrant cherry blossoms in the spring, rent a boat and paddle along the Potomac, or shop the boutiques in Georgetown
- Get a Taste of the City: Chow down on a late-night half-smoke at Ben’s Chili Bowl or grab brunch and a new book from Busboys and Poets. Enjoy Michelin-starred seafood at a waterfront restaurant, order up a Chesapeake crab cake, and enjoy the city’s diversity of authentic fare from Ethiopia, Afghanistan, the Philippines, and more
- Bars and Nightlife: Watch a groundbreaking performance at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, catch a live band at the 9:30 Club, or dance to a DJ set at the Black Cat. Sip scotch where former presidents once did, try a five-course cocktail tasting menu, or kick back with a beer and fries at a quintessential DC dive bar
- Local Advice: Local journalist Samantha Sault shares her love of the nation’s capital
- Strategic, Flexible Itineraries including the three-day best of DC, a weekend with kids, and more, plus day trips to Old Town Alexandria, Annapolis, Easton, and Shenandoah National Park
- Tips for Travelers including where to stay and how to navigate the Metro, plus advice for international visitors, LGBTQ travelers, seniors, travelers with disabilities, and families with children
- Maps and Tools like background information on the history and culture of DC, full-color photos, color-coded neighborhood maps, and an easy-to-read foldout map to use on the go
