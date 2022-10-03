Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Three Elissas
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Three Elissas

A Tale Of Privilege, Rebellion, And a Shared Tragic Fate

by Samantha Leach

Regular Price $29

Regular Price $37 CAD

Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $29

Regular Price $37 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 6, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jun 6, 2023

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

Legacy Lit

ISBN-13

9780306826917

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Women

Description

In the tradition of Three Women, Bustle editor and writer Samantha Leach traces the lives of a trio of girls who met in the Troubled Teen Industry and went on to share the same tragic fate. 
 
Samantha and her best friend Elissa were typical privileged, rebellious, suburban girls. But after Elissa was kicked out of their private school, she soon disappeared. At fifteen years old, her parents quietly flew her from Providence, Rhode Island to a $10,000/month therapeutic boarding school in Nebraska. Ponca Pines Academy was part of the Troubled Teen Industry, a network of programs meant to reform wealthy, wayward teens. There she met two girls uncannily named Alissa and Alyssa, who had similar backgrounds and similar vices. In The Three Elissas, Samantha channels her personal grief and utilizes years of immersive research combined with her biting prose to reveal the cultural forces and systemic failings that contributed to the deaths of all three girls. 
 
In 2011, less than a year after graduating from Ponca Pines Academy, Elissa died of encephalitis. Four years later, Alyssa died of a heroin overdose. Another four years after that, Alissa died while battling an opioid addiction. Samantha endeavors to tell each of their stories, expanding on what shaped these young women before, during, and after their time in the Troubled Teen Industry. Based on interviews with other survivors, friends and family of the girls, educators, experts, and comprehensive reporting, The Three Elissas will challenge what you know about the opioid epidemic and the Troubled Teen Industry — and in doing so, will ultimately offer a window into the secret lives of young suburban women.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less