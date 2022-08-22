5-Minute Daily Meditations Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 20, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Welcome to a new year of powerful but pithy meditations.



Trusted spiritual guide, meditation teacher, and author of books such as 5-Minute Daily Meditations and Spiritually Sassy, Sah D’Simone, pulls from ancient techniques infused with joy, authenticity, and openness. His heart-based healing movement offers a practical, and actionable approach to spiritual growth. Identify limiting beliefs and replace them with the opposite affirmation—a mental antidote. Schedule a date with yourself and learn to truly enjoy your own company. And believe that you can make a real difference in the world: “Dear heart, help me see myself in a different way. Help me see the world in a different way.” Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

