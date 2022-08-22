Free shipping on orders $35+

5-Minute Daily Meditations Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

5-Minute Daily Meditations Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

A Year of Growth Authenticity, and Introspection

by Sah D’Simone

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 20, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 20, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523515806

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Mindfulness & Meditation

Description

Welcome to a new year of powerful but pithy meditations.

Trusted spiritual guide, meditation teacher, and author of books such as 5-Minute Daily Meditations and Spiritually Sassy, Sah D’Simone, pulls from ancient techniques infused with joy, authenticity, and openness. His heart-based healing movement offers a practical, and actionable approach to spiritual growth. Identify limiting beliefs and replace them with the opposite affirmation—a mental antidote. Schedule a date with yourself and learn to truly enjoy your own company. And believe that you can make a real difference in the world: “Dear heart, help me see myself in a different way. Help me see the world in a different way.” Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less