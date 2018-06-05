Wonder Park: The Movie Novel

Welcome to Wonderland!





When it comes to imagination, June Bailey has more than enough of it to go around! In fact, she’s created an entire amusement park called Wonderland with her mom. But one day, June doesn’t feel like building anymore…until she stumbles across the real Wonderland, which has somehow come to life! Now June’s amusement park needs her help. Can she reignite her imagination and save the park of her dreams?





Based on the whimsical, animated film Wonder Park, this junior novel tells the story of June Bailey and her animal friends as they work together to save her park from forces that threaten to destroy it.





TM & © 2019 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.