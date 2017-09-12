Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Little Pony: Beyond Equestria: Fluttershy Balances the Scales

by

Under-the-sea shenanigans await Fluttershy & Princess Skystar!

While Fluttershy and all her best friends are showing Tempest Shadow around Equestria, they get a message from Skystar, princess of the Seaponies. She’s super bored and wants her pony friends to come down for a visit! Fluttershy is excited to see more of Seaquestria, so she’s off to the ocean for a vacation with her friend! But when she gets under the water — and is turned back into a Seapony — she soon discovers that not everything is smooth sailing. If Fluttershy can’t help clear up the tension, there could be a real battle at the bottom of the sea!

This exciting original middle grade series featuring My Little Pony continues the story from the feature film!
Beyond Equestria