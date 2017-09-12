Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Little Pony: Beyond Equestria: Fluttershy Balances the Scales
Under-the-sea shenanigans await Fluttershy & Princess Skystar!Read More
While Fluttershy and all her best friends are showing Tempest Shadow around Equestria, they get a message from Skystar, princess of the Seaponies. She’s super bored and wants her pony friends to come down for a visit! Fluttershy is excited to see more of Seaquestria, so she’s off to the ocean for a vacation with her friend! But when she gets under the water — and is turned back into a Seapony — she soon discovers that not everything is smooth sailing. If Fluttershy can’t help clear up the tension, there could be a real battle at the bottom of the sea!
This exciting original middle grade series featuring My Little Pony continues the story from the feature film!
While Fluttershy and all her best friends are showing Tempest Shadow around Equestria, they get a message from Skystar, princess of the Seaponies. She’s super bored and wants her pony friends to come down for a visit! Fluttershy is excited to see more of Seaquestria, so she’s off to the ocean for a vacation with her friend! But when she gets under the water — and is turned back into a Seapony — she soon discovers that not everything is smooth sailing. If Fluttershy can’t help clear up the tension, there could be a real battle at the bottom of the sea!
This exciting original middle grade series featuring My Little Pony continues the story from the feature film!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use