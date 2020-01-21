Nuestra Am¿rica

A fully illustrated middle grade nonfiction anthologies about famous and influential Latinas/Latinos in American history and published in conjunction with the Smithsonian Institute As the topic of immigration continues to dominate headlines, it becomes more important to educate young readers on the history of other cultures, specifically the incredible contributions made by Latinos in America. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will open a permanent exhibit on influential Latinos in 2021. Charged with the task of telling the long, complicated relationship of Latinos in the U.S.–a relationship so long, it predates the country–the gallery offers an opportunity to reflect on the stories and experiences of Latinas and Latinos throughout the U.S. today. Nuestra America highlights the incredible contributions of the following:

Sylvia Acevedo

Luis Alvarez

Pura Belpre

Martha E. Bernal

Julia de Burgos

Cesar Chavez

Sandra Cisneros

Roberto Clemente

Celia Cruz

Olga E. Custodio

Oscar de la Renta

Jaima Escalante

Marcario Garcia

Emma Gonzalez

Laurie Hernandez

Juan Felipe Herrera

Dolores Huerta

Jennifer Lopez

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez

Sylvia Mendez

Lin-Manuel Miranda

C. David Molina

Rita Moreno

Ellen Ochoa

Jorge Ramos

Sylvia Rivera

Maria Elena Salinas

Sonia Sotomayor

Dara Torres

Roberto Unanue



