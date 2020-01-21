Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nuestra Am¿rica
30 Inspiring Latinas/Latinos Who Have Shaped the United States
A fully illustrated middle grade nonfiction anthologies about famous and influential Latinas/Latinos in American history and published in conjunction with the Smithsonian Institute As the topic of immigration continues to dominate headlines, it becomes more important to educate young readers on the history of other cultures, specifically the incredible contributions made by Latinos in America. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will open a permanent exhibit on influential Latinos in 2021. Charged with the task of telling the long, complicated relationship of Latinos in the U.S.–a relationship so long, it predates the country–the gallery offers an opportunity to reflect on the stories and experiences of Latinas and Latinos throughout the U.S. today. Nuestra America highlights the incredible contributions of the following:Read More
Sylvia Acevedo
Luis Alvarez
Pura Belpre
Martha E. Bernal
Julia de Burgos
Cesar Chavez
Sandra Cisneros
Roberto Clemente
Celia Cruz
Olga E. Custodio
Oscar de la Renta
Jaima Escalante
Marcario Garcia
Emma Gonzalez
Laurie Hernandez
Juan Felipe Herrera
Dolores Huerta
Jennifer Lopez
Xiuhtezcatl Martinez
Sylvia Mendez
Lin-Manuel Miranda
C. David Molina
Rita Moreno
Ellen Ochoa
Jorge Ramos
Sylvia Rivera
Maria Elena Salinas
Sonia Sotomayor
Dara Torres
Roberto Unanue
Sylvia Acevedo
Luis Alvarez
Pura Belpre
Martha E. Bernal
Julia de Burgos
Cesar Chavez
Sandra Cisneros
Roberto Clemente
Celia Cruz
Olga E. Custodio
Oscar de la Renta
Jaima Escalante
Marcario Garcia
Emma Gonzalez
Laurie Hernandez
Juan Felipe Herrera
Dolores Huerta
Jennifer Lopez
Xiuhtezcatl Martinez
Sylvia Mendez
Lin-Manuel Miranda
C. David Molina
Rita Moreno
Ellen Ochoa
Jorge Ramos
Sylvia Rivera
Maria Elena Salinas
Sonia Sotomayor
Dara Torres
Roberto Unanue
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use