Amelia Earhart
This Broad Ocean
“Women must try to do things as men have tried. When they fail, their failure must be but a challenge to others.” –Amelia Earhart
Amelia Earhart developed a love of flying at a very young age. What began as a simple joy became something much deeper–a commitment to open doors for all women. As Amelia built a name for herself in the field of aviation–breaking numerous records along the way–she inspired future trailblazers to soar to new heights.
With an introduction by astronaut pioneer Eileen Collins, Amelia Earhart: This Broad Ocean focuses on Amelia’s triumphant crossing of the Atlantic Ocean in 1928. Panel by panel, it offers a glimpse of her relentless ambition and tireless will to promote women’s rights. Above all, it leaves us with a sense of her deep-rooted desire to touch the sky.
"An excellent choice."—School Library Journal
* "A fresh view."—Booklist (starred review)
* "Like Earhart herself, this book ought to soar exuberantly into the hearts of its readers."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
PRAISE FOR CHARLOTTE BRONT BEFORE JANE EYRE
"[A] lively biography. . . . With sure-handed, irreverent illustrations, [Fawkes] captures life on the windswept moors and masters the art of Victorian side-eye. Her Charlotte Bront is as smart, brooding, and rebellious as Jane Eyre, and her volume offers an accessible introduction to and an elaboration on the Bront s' work."—Publishers Weekly
2011 YALSA Great Graphic Novel for Teens
2010 Junior Library Guild Selection
"A biography that goes beyond static history, inspiring respect for Charlotte and encouraging writers and artists to defend their work through adversity."—Kirkus Reviews
"Sharp-faced, sharp-tongued Charlotte shines through . . . [in] this inventive biography."—Booklist
* "Reluctant readers, adventure fans, and those who themselves yearn for the skies will be sucked right into the immediacy here."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books (starred review)