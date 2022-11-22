Description

A Dangerous Book introduces the indelible Irfan Mirza, a Desi Muslim with a dark past who is the ideal hero for a brand-new series that puts a fresh spin on the thriller genre.



After being temporarily unreachable for a deep‑deniability protection job for a Saudi prince, Irfan boots up his phone to discover a series of messages from his estranged wife, an academic who appears to have stumbled upon an incredibly dangerous secret that has landed her in police “protection” in Karachi, Pakistan—not a place you want to be jailed as an American accused of blasphemy.



Irfan leaps into action only to realize that freeing his wife is more complex than a simple jailbreak—and soon both her life and his daughter’s lie in the balance, as well as the fate of a potentially explosive secret.