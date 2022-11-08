Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

A Dangerous Book
A Dangerous Book

by S.M. Masood

Hardcover
Hardcover
On Sale

Mar 19, 2024

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538724125

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Espionage

Description

A Dangerous Book introduces the indelible Irfan Mirza, a Desi Muslim with a dark past who is the ideal hero for a brand-new series that puts a fresh spin on the thriller genre. 

After being temporarily unreachable for a deep‑deniability protection job for a Saudi prince, Irfan boots up his phone to discover a series of messages from his estranged wife, an academic who appears to have stumbled upon an incredibly dangerous secret that has landed her in police “protection” in Karachi, Pakistan—not a place you want to be jailed as an American accused of blasphemy.

Irfan leaps into action only to realize that freeing his wife is more complex than a simple jailbreak—and soon both her life and his daughter’s lie in the balance, as well as the fate of a potentially explosive secret.

What's Inside

