A lively and practical guide on how to sell anything and achieve long-term success in business

Ryan Serhant was a shy, jobless hand model when he entered the real estate business in 2008 at a time the country was on the verge of economic collapse. Just nine years later, he has emerged as one of the top realtors in the world and an authority on the art of selling. Sell It Like Serhant is a smart, at times hilarious, and always essential playbook to build confidence, generate results, and sell just about anything. You’ll find tips on:

Through useful lessons, lively stories, and vivid examples, this book shows you how to employ Serhant’s principles to increase profits and achieve success. Your measure of a good day will no longer depend on one deal or one client, wondering what comes next; the next deal is already happening. And Serhant’s practical guidance will show you how to juggle multiple deals at once and close all of them EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.





Whatever your business or expertise, Sell It Like Serhant will make anyone a master at sales. Ready, set, GO!