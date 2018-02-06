Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Machu Picchu

With Lima, Cusco & the Inca Trail

by

Mystical, timeless, and full of adventure: embark on the trip of a lifetime to the jewel of Peru with Moon Machu Picchu. Inside you’ll find:
  • Strategic trekking guides, including two to four days on the Inca Trail, five days on the Salcantay, and an Inca Jungle Trail itinerary, plus focused coverage of Cusco, the Sacred Valley, and Lima
  • Unique experiences beyond the beaten path: Explore seldom-seen ruins like the Ollantaytambo Temple and visit remote Quechua-speaking villages. Go horseback riding on a caballo de paso in the Sacred Valley, mountain biking to the hilltop fortress of Sacsayhuamán, or set up camp on the riverbank after a day of rafting on the Río Apurímac. Sample coca tea and authentic local delicacies, or shop for handmade Peruvian weavings, pottery, and jewelry
  • Essential planning information on agencies, tour guides, and porters, food and accommodations, packing suggestions, finding the best airfares, and getting around by bus, train, taxi, car, or motorcycle rental
  • How to visit Machu Picchu respectfully, with tips on sustainability and helping the local economy, minimizing your impact, and avoiding over-tourism, with insight from Lima resident Ryan Dubé
  • A guide to hazards, precautions, and gear, including how to avoid altitude sickness
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Thorough background information on the landscape, wildlife, plants, culture, history, and local customs
  • Handy tools including a Spanish phrasebook, visa information, volunteer and study opportunities, and tips for seniors, families with children, visitors with disabilities, women traveling alone, and LGBTQ+ travelers
With Moon Machu Picchu’s practical advice and insider know-how, you can forge your own path.

Exploring the rest of the country? Try Moon Peru. Doing a tour of South America? Try Moon Colombia or Moon Patagonia.

Special ebook features:
  • Easily navigate listings with quick searches, plus website links and zoom-in maps and images
  • Personalize your guide by adding notes and bookmarks
Genre: Travel / Travel / South America / Peru

On Sale: October 23rd 2018

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 252

ISBN-13: 9781640493186

Travel Guide