My Little Pony: We Are Thankful
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

My Little Pony: We Are Thankful

by Russell. R. Busse

LB Kids Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316490405

USD: $4.99  /  CAD: $6.99

ON SALE: October 1st 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

PAGE COUNT: 32

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook

Learn about giving thanks and being grateful for friends, family, and fall with your favorite ponies in this charming leveled reader based on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic!

Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.

© 2019 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.

Buy Now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart