Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Desktop Shuffleboard

Desktop Shuffleboard

Slide It!

by

Slide and bump your boredom away!

Play one-on-one or as a team to block, bump, and slide your way to victory! Whether you’re looking to play against friends or co-workers, Desktop Shuffleboard serves as the perfect game night addition, road-trip game, or office distraction!

This miniature kit includes:
  • 12″ extendable shuffleboard platform, with 2 table inserts.
  • 6 (3 red and 3 blue) weighted pucks.
  • Shuffleboard stickers.
  • 32-page book with trivia and rules of desktop shuffleboard.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Travel Games

On Sale: October 30th 2018

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762464067

Running Press Mini Editions Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews