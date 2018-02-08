Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Desktop Shuffleboard
Slide It!
Slide and bump your boredom away!Read More
Play one-on-one or as a team to block, bump, and slide your way to victory! Whether you’re looking to play against friends or co-workers, Desktop Shuffleboard serves as the perfect game night addition, road-trip game, or office distraction!
This miniature kit includes:
- 12″ extendable shuffleboard platform, with 2 table inserts.
- 6 (3 red and 3 blue) weighted pucks.
- Shuffleboard stickers.
- 32-page book with trivia and rules of desktop shuffleboard.
Trade Paperback
