Vintage Toaster Journal
by Running Press

RP Studio

Diary / ISBN-13: 9780762494828

USD: $17  /  CAD: $22

ON SALE: October 1st 2019

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Kitchenware

PAGE COUNT: 176

Diary
Add retro appeal to your stationery rotation with this off-beat toaster journal, featuring metallic accents, adorable illustrations, and a die-cut binding!

Each page includes an illustration of classic white bread — watch the slices get “toasted” as they deepen in color throughout the journal. Show off your mid-century aesthetic and keep everything organized with the cheeky, on-trend Vintage Toaster Journal.

This journal features:
  • Die-cut binding in the shape of a toaster.
  • Full-color illustrations throughout the interior.
  • Matte laminate cover with spot gloss on “metal” elements.