Add retro appeal to your stationery rotation with this off-beat toaster journal, featuring metallic accents, adorable illustrations, and a die-cut binding!
This journal features:
Each page includes an illustration of classic white bread — watch the slices get “toasted” as they deepen in color throughout the journal. Show off your mid-century aesthetic and keep everything organized with the cheeky, on-trend Vintage Toaster Journal.
- Die-cut binding in the shape of a toaster.
- Full-color illustrations throughout the interior.
- Matte laminate cover with spot gloss on “metal” elements.