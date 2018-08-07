Add retro appeal to your stationery rotation with this offbeat refrigerator journal, featuring classic-cool colors, vintage illustrations, and a split binding with two distinct areas for writing!







Everyday tasks, notes, and to-do lists can be recorded in the lower refrigerator section, while long-term plans and goals can be kept “on ice” in the freezer compartment. Show off your mid-century aesthetic and keep everything organized with the cheeky, on-trend Vintage Refrigerator Journal.

Split hardcover binding treatment; journal cover and interior pages are divided into two distinct sections that can be opened independently.



Full-color illustrations throughout the interior.



Matte laminate cover with spot gloss on “metal” elements.



This journal features: