Vintage Refrigerator Journal
by Running Press

Illustrated by Lucia Gaggiotti

RP Studio

Diary / ISBN-13: 9780762494217

USD: $17  /  CAD: $22

ON SALE: April 9th 2019

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Kitchenware

PAGE COUNT: 176

Diary
Add retro appeal to your stationery rotation with this offbeat refrigerator journal, featuring classic-cool colors, vintage illustrations, and a split binding with two distinct areas for writing!

Everyday tasks, notes, and to-do lists can be recorded in the lower refrigerator section, while long-term plans and goals can be kept “on ice” in the freezer compartment. Show off your mid-century aesthetic and keep everything organized with the cheeky, on-trend Vintage Refrigerator Journal.

This journal features:
  • Split hardcover binding treatment; journal cover and interior pages are divided into two distinct sections that can be opened independently.
  • Full-color illustrations throughout the interior.
  • Matte laminate cover with spot gloss on “metal” elements.