Antoine de Saint-ExupÃ©’s The Little Prince remains one of the most treasured books of all time. This commemorative kit includes:
- 3″ light-up collectible of the Prince’s cherished rose, set under a clear dome and on a base bearing the story’s most famous quote: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”
- 32-page book of quotes and full-color artwork from The Little Prince
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use