The Little Prince Notecards

Share personalized messages of joy, thanks, or just hello with these unique notecards inspired by one of the most cherished and thought-provoking books of all time: Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince.

The set comes with:

20 cards, each featuring a quote and full-color artwork from The Little Prince , with space for your own message. The set comes with 4 each of 5 unique designs.

, with space for your own message. The set comes with 4 each of 5 unique designs. 20 blank envelopes (also 4 each of 5 designs)

Full-color keepsake box