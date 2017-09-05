Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Little Prince Notecards

The Little Prince Notecards

20 Notecards and Envelopes

by

Share personalized messages of joy, thanks, or just hello with these unique notecards inspired by one of the most cherished and thought-provoking books of all time: Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince.
The set comes with:

  • 20 cards, each featuring a quote and full-color artwork from The Little Prince, with space for your own message. The set comes with 4 each of 5 unique designs.
  • 20 blank envelopes (also 4 each of 5 designs)
  • Full-color keepsake box
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $15.95 / $20.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780762464999

RP Studio
Cards
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy