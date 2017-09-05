Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Little Prince: A Journal

We write of eternal things

This thought-provoking journal invites you to pen your thoughts, memories, and to-dos with inspiration from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince.

In addition to lined pages, the deluxe hardcover book features some of the most memorable quotes and full-color artwork from The Little Prince sprinkled throughout for inspiration. Includes ribbon marker.

Saint-Exupéry’s immortal story has captured the imaginations of readers both young and old since its initial publication in 1943. Its themes of humanity, concern for the environment, the specialness of childhood, love, and friendship have resonated across generations.

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $24.95 / $32.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9780762465019

