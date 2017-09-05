Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Little Prince: A Journal
We write of eternal things
This thought-provoking journal invites you to pen your thoughts, memories, and to-dos with inspiration from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince.
In addition to lined pages, the deluxe hardcover book features some of the most memorable quotes and full-color artwork from The Little Prince sprinkled throughout for inspiration. Includes ribbon marker.
Saint-Exupéry’s immortal story has captured the imaginations of readers both young and old since its initial publication in 1943. Its themes of humanity, concern for the environment, the specialness of childhood, love, and friendship have resonated across generations.
