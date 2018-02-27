Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Little Box of Nick '90s

The Little Box of Nick '90s

Edited by

The ’90s are All That! The kit includes 10 button pins, a patch, 2 magnets, and stickers featuring iconic characters from the most popular ’90s Nicktoons, including Rugrats, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Hey Arnold!, Rocko’s Modern Life, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more!
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Animation

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 16

ISBN-13: 9780762465187

Running Press Mini Editions Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews