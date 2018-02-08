Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

PANTONE Magnet Set

by

Bring the iconic thought leader on color, PANTONE, to your refrigerator or office with this one-of-a-kind magnet set!

As adorable as it is sophisticated, this irresistible box includes:
  • 10 3-D wood magnets featuring popular PANTONE color chips
  • A 32-page, spiral-bound mini book featuring 30 PANTONE colors, allowing you to choose and display the color that suits your mood each day
Genre: Nonfiction / Art / Color Theory

On Sale: May 22nd 2018

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762464869

What's Inside

