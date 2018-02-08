Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
PANTONE Magnet Set
Bring the iconic thought leader on color, PANTONE, to your refrigerator or office with this one-of-a-kind magnet set!Read More
As adorable as it is sophisticated, this irresistible box includes:
As adorable as it is sophisticated, this irresistible box includes:
- 10 3-D wood magnets featuring popular PANTONE color chips
- A 32-page, spiral-bound mini book featuring 30 PANTONE colors, allowing you to choose and display the color that suits your mood each day
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use