Frogger: Magnet Set



Based on one of the most iconic arcade games in history, mix and match dozens of magnets on a two-sided illustrated backdrop to build your favorite Frogger scenes.

Magnets include:
Frogger
Lady frog
Turtles
Cars
Trucks
Logs
Skull and crossbones
Alligators
And more!
Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

On Sale: September 24th 2019

Price: $7.95 / $10.5 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9780762468300

General merchandise
What's Inside

