Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Baby KISS
A Book about Colors
Introduce your littlest rocker to the glamour and theatricality of KISS in this delightful book in the Baby Rocker board book series.Read More
Black-and-white face paint. White lights. Pink tongue. Orange fireworks. Celebrate all that encompasses the rock group KISS with your young toddler in this fun, fantastical, and playful new board book. Perfect for the KISS fan, young or old, this book is sure to provide read-aloud fun with the pairing of iconic KISS items with simplified text. At the book’s end, get ready to rock n’ roll all nite with Baby KISS and their baby friends!
Black-and-white face paint. White lights. Pink tongue. Orange fireworks. Celebrate all that encompasses the rock group KISS with your young toddler in this fun, fantastical, and playful new board book. Perfect for the KISS fan, young or old, this book is sure to provide read-aloud fun with the pairing of iconic KISS items with simplified text. At the book’s end, get ready to rock n’ roll all nite with Baby KISS and their baby friends!
ALSO AVAILABLE
Baby Bowie
Introduce your littlest rocker to the magic and creativity of David Bowie in this delightful book in the new Baby Rocker board book series.Shiny lightning…