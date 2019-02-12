Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Baby Bowie

Baby Bowie

A Book about Adjectives

by

Illustrated by

Introduce your littlest rocker to the magic and creativity of David Bowie in this delightful book in the new Baby Rocker board book series.

Shiny lightning bolt. High boots. Spiky hair. Celebrate all that iconic musician David Bowie is about with your toddler in this fun, fantastical, and playful new book. Perfect for any Bowie fan, young or old, this book is sure to provide read-aloud fun with the pairing of iconic Bowie items and looks with simplified text. At the end of the book, put on your shoes and best costume because it’s time to dance with Baby Bowie and friends!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Performing Arts / Music

On Sale: September 3rd 2019

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9780762468003

"Both this David Bowie-themed celebration of adjectives and its companion volume, Baby KISS: A Book About Colors, are visual delights, bursting with bright hues and simple but stylized renderings of the critical iconography of both acts.... With its companion, fun for music-loving tots whose grown-ups like these artists."

Kirkus Reviews
