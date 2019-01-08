Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Frogger: Magnet Set
Based on one of the most iconic arcade games in history, mix and match dozens of magnets on a two-sided illustrated backdrop to build your favorite Frogger scenes.Read More
Magnets include:
Frogger
Lady frog
Turtles
Cars
Trucks
Logs
Skull and crossbones
Alligators
And more!
Magnets include:
Frogger
Lady frog
Turtles
Cars
Trucks
Logs
Skull and crossbones
Alligators
And more!
General merchandise
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use