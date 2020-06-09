Allergies are an epidemic–but they don’t have to be. A world-renowned researcher and physician offers the first book to address the entire spectrum of food-related health conditions, from allergy to sensitivity, and what to do about it.





The stats are clear: food allergies are on the rise:

Every day, more than five hundred people in the US go to the emergency room following a bad allergic reaction to food

1 in 10 people have food allergies–and they are acute, alarming, and can be life-threatening

But allergy itself is just the tip of the iceberg: there is a whole spectrum of food-related conditions, including sensitivities, intolerances, and challenges. 1 in 5–fully 20%–people have food intolerances or sensitivities, and while these can be debilitating, they are chronic and can also be life-threatening in the long-term. Additionally, there are several autoimmune disorders that can masquerade as allergic disease. This means a lot of confusion, potential misdiagnoses, and poor self-care. But there is good news: there is a wealth of new information available–and it could change your health and your life.





Dr. Ruchi Gupta is on the front lines of this epidemic. Based on revolutionary research from her lab, Food Without Fear is the first book to address the entire spectrum of food-related health conditions, from allergy to sensitivity. This panoramic view of food challenges empowers readers, arming them with the info to ask the right questions and get a proper diagnosis. From debunking common myths (an allergy and an intolerance aren’t the same thing–and both can have life-threatening effects) to understanding masqueraders, to learning about triggers (including environmental factors), Dr. Gupta tells you all you need to know. Using a framework of identify, empower, manage, prevent, and treat, Food Without Fear offers hope and help to the millions of people who are affected. Nourishment doesn’t have to be an enemy.