Corgi Butts Journal

This cheeky corgi journal is the perfect fuzzy companion for dog lovers: no one can resist the sploot!
Making a list or jotting down some thoughts has never been so cute: fluffy corgis frolic through the dotted pages of this adorable journal, accompanied by fifty clever facts about the breed. Illustrations in the corner reveal a wiggling, walking corgi with a flipbook movement. The cherry on top is a fuzzy flocked cover, for ultimate pettability. Features include:
- Dotted writing pages on woodfree paper
- Full-color corgi illustrations throughout
- 50 facts and quips about the breed, beloved by the Queen of England!
- A flipbook-style animation of a walking corgi