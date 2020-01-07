Corgi Butts Journal

Dotted writing pages on woodfree paper

Full-color corgi illustrations throughout

50 facts and quips about the breed, beloved by the Queen of England!

A flipbook-style animation of a walking corgi

Making a list or jotting down some thoughts has never been so cute: fluffy corgis frolic through the dotted pages of this adorable journal, accompanied by fifty clever facts about the breed. Illustrations in the corner reveal a wiggling, walking corgi with a flipbook movement. The cherry on top is a fuzzy flocked cover, for ultimate pettability. Features include: