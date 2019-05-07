Murder Your Darlings

From one of America’s most influential writing teachers, a collection of 50 of the best writing strategies distilled from 50 writing and language books — from Aristotle to Strunk and White.





With so many excellent writing guides lining bookstore shelves, it can be hard to know where to look for the best advice. Should you go with Natalie Goldberg or Anne Lamott? Maybe William Zinsser or Stephen King would be more appropriate. Then again, what about the classics — Strunk and White, or even Aristotle himself?Thankfully, your search is over. In, Roy Peter Clark, who for more than 30 years has been a beloved and revered writing teacher to children and Pulitzer prize-winners alike, has compiled a remarkable collection of more than 100 of the best writing tips from 50 of the best writing books of all time. With a chapter devoted to each key strategy, Clark expands and contextualizes the original author’s suggestions, and offers anecdotes about how each one helped him or other writers sharpen their skills.An invaluable resource for writers of all kinds,is an inspiring and edifying ode to the craft of writing.