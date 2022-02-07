Killer View
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Killer View

by Roy Johansen

Read by Elisabeth Rodgers

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781668611227

USD: $20  /  CAD: $26

ON SALE: October 25th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Select a format:

Audiobook CD Unabridged
ebook Hardcover Large Print Hardcover See All
New York Times bestselling author Roy Johansen delivers a thrill-a-minute read featuring a fearless heroine for hire.

An army vet and former bodyguard for the rich and famous, Jessie Mercado has faced all kinds of danger and always emerged victorious. But one thing this motorcycle-riding private investigator has never encountered before is an incarceration consultant.

Preparing wealthy people to go to prison is big business. When Owen Blake of Mamertine Consulting hires Mercado to find his missing partner, her suspect list is filled with recently released white-collar criminals, a few drug kingpins, and a couple of murderers to keep things interesting.

As witnesses turn up dead and car chases leave destruction in their wake, Jessie learns just how far someone will go to keep the fate of one man hidden. But why? To unravel the dark plot, she teams up with Kendra Michaels, a modern-day Sherlock Holmes, and together they hunt down the lethal secrets of Blake’s company, hell-bent on staying one step ahead of disaster.

 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less