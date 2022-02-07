Killer View

New York Times bestselling author Roy Johansen delivers a thrill-a-minute read featuring a fearless heroine for hire.



An army vet and former bodyguard for the rich and famous, Jessie Mercado has faced all kinds of danger and always emerged victorious. But one thing this motorcycle-riding private investigator has never encountered before is an incarceration consultant.



Preparing wealthy people to go to prison is big business. When Owen Blake of Mamertine Consulting hires Mercado to find his missing partner, her suspect list is filled with recently released white-collar criminals, a few drug kingpins, and a couple of murderers to keep things interesting.



As witnesses turn up dead and car chases leave destruction in their wake, Jessie learns just how far someone will go to keep the fate of one man hidden. But why? To unravel the dark plot, she teams up with Kendra Michaels, a modern-day Sherlock Holmes, and together they hunt down the lethal secrets of Blake’s company, hell-bent on staying one step ahead of disaster.



