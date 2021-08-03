Summer at Barefoot Bay

Fall in love with two feel-good beach romances from a renowned New York Times bestselling author— together for the first time in print!



BAREFOOT IN THE SUN



Zoe Tamarin has lived her entire adult life on the run. Ever since her great-aunt Pasha rescued her from a horrid childhood, neither woman dares stay still for fear of exposing their precarious pasts. But when Zoe discovers her aunt's health is at risk, there's only one person who might be able to help—her childhood sweetheart, now a doctor with family ties of his own. Oliver Bradbury came to Barefoot Bay to start over after his divorce, never expecting to reunite with the girl he once loved. But one look and he knows he'll do whatever it takes to prove that this time, he can be the man Zoe needs. Only outside demands threaten to shatter their rekindled passion. Can Oliver heal Zoe's lifelong wounds with more than hot kisses . . . and keep her from running away with his heart?



BAREFOOT BY THE SEA



Professional gardener Tessa Galloway can grow anything—except what she wants most in the world. She's finally ready to take a chance on single motherhood when a handsome new co-worker enters her life . . . and her heart. Forced into the witness protection program after identifying his wife's killer, John Brown is desperate to reunite with his toddler twins. When he learns he has to prove he's married and stable before he can secure his children, landing a job as a chef in Barefoot Bay is easy enough. And falling for lovely Tessa is even easier. But will his secret be the thing that uproots their happy ending?