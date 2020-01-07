Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Fierce Heroines

Inspiring Female Characters of Pop Culture

by

Illustrated by

An inclusive and diverse anthology that gathers 75 empowering heroines from across pop culture — perfect for fans of all ages.

Whether it’s anime, movies, video games, comics, books, or television series, pop culture is full of female characters that inspire and encourage us to be brave, kind, thoughtful, and powerful. With comic-book inspired illustrations, character profiles and origins, and fun facts throughout, Fierce Heroines is the ultimate feminist tribute to pop culture’s most amazing female characters.

Now fans can learn about 75 diverse classic and contemporary heroines that are empowering girls and women all over the world like:
  • Anime & Manga: San (Princess Mononoke), Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon), Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket), Bluma (Dragon Ball), Kagome Higurashi (InuYasha), and Ochako Uraraka (My Hero Academia)
  • Cartoons: She-Ra (She-Ra and the Princess of Power), Susie Carmichael (Rugrats), Carmen Sandiego (Carmen Sandiego), Toph Beifong (Avatar: the Last Airbender), and Garnet (Steven Universe)
  • Comics: Doreen Green (Squirrel Girl), Ripley (Lumberjanes), Goldie Vance (Goldie Vance), Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis), Leah Dwyer (Jem and the Holograms), and Barbara Gordon (Birds of Prey)
  • Movies: Hermoine (Harry Potter), Moana (Moana), Jesminder Bhamra (Bend It Like Beckham), Valkyrie (Thor: Ragnarok), Leia Organa (Star Wars), and Meg Murry (A Wrinkle in Time)
  • Television: The 13th Doctor (Doctor Who), Andi Mack (Andi Mack), Eleven (Stranger Things), Mel, Maggie & Macy (Charmed), Becky Jackson (Glee), McKeyla, Adrienne, Bryden & Camryn (Project Mc²)
  • Video Games: Lara Croft (Tomb Raider), Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy VII), Tracer (Overwatch), Zelda (The Legend of Zelda), Samus Aran (Metroid), and Mina (Battle Chef Brigade)
A perfect gift for girls, women, and fans of all kinds, Fierce Heroines is a powerful, inspirational reminder that anyone can be a heroine!
Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Women

On Sale: September 1st 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780762496631

Reader Reviews