Fierce Heroines

Now fans can learn about 75 diverse classic and contemporary heroines that are empowering girls and women all over the world like:

Anime & Manga: San (Princess Mononoke), Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon), Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket), Bluma (Dragon Ball), Kagome Higurashi (InuYasha), and Ochako Uraraka (My Hero Academia)

Cartoons: She-Ra (She-Ra and the Princess of Power), Susie Carmichael (Rugrats), Carmen Sandiego (Carmen Sandiego), Toph Beifong (Avatar: the Last Airbender), and Garnet (Steven Universe)

Comics: Doreen Green (Squirrel Girl), Ripley (Lumberjanes), Goldie Vance (Goldie Vance), Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis), Leah Dwyer (Jem and the Holograms), and Barbara Gordon (Birds of Prey)

Movies: Hermoine (Harry Potter), Moana (Moana), Jesminder Bhamra (Bend It Like Beckham), Valkyrie (Thor: Ragnarok), Leia Organa (Star Wars), and Meg Murry (A Wrinkle in Time)

Television: The 13th Doctor (Doctor Who), Andi Mack (Andi Mack), Eleven (Stranger Things), Mel, Maggie & Macy (Charmed), Becky Jackson (Glee), McKeyla, Adrienne, Bryden & Camryn (Project Mc²)

Video Games: Lara Croft (Tomb Raider), Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy VII), Tracer (Overwatch), Zelda (The Legend of Zelda), Samus Aran (Metroid), and Mina (Battle Chef Brigade)

Whether it’s anime, movies, video games, comics, books, or television series, pop culture is full of female characters that inspire and encourage us to be brave, kind, thoughtful, and powerful. With comic-book inspired illustrations, character profiles and origins, and fun facts throughout,is the ultimate feminist tribute to pop culture’s most amazing female characters.A perfect gift for girls, women, and fans of all kinds,is a powerful, inspirational reminder that anyone can be a heroine!