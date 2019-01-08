Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sesame Street: Ready for School!

A Parent's Guide to Playful Learning for Children Ages 2 to 5

Sesame Street, the most trusted name in preschool education, offers a complete, user-friendly guide to help parents prepare their children, ages 2-5, for academic, physical, and social success.

For the past 50 years, Sesame Street has stood at the forefront of child development, stimulating and nurturing the minds of preschoolers not only through the iconic TV show, but also through books, games, mobile apps, and community engagement initiatives. With Ready for School!, Senior VP of Curriculum and Content at Sesame Workshop Dr. Rosemarie Truglio shares all the research-based, curriculum-directed school readiness skills that have made Sesame Street the preeminent children’s TV program, and that every parent needs in order to get their preschooler ready for lifelong learning.

Each of the book’s eight chapters focuses on a key area: language, literacy, math, science, logic & reasoning, social & emotional development, healthy habits, and the arts. An essential dynamic of Ready for School! is its emphasis on the importance of play in a child’s learning process. To respond to that need, dozens of “Play & Learn” activities are included to aid parents in educating their children: at the kitchen table, on the bus, in the park, or in the preschool classroom while playing together. In addition, the book recommends scores of hints, tips, ideas for useful products, and deep-dives on more complex topics for parents, all designed to make preparing young kids for school easy and joyful.
Genre: Nonfiction / Education / Parent Participation

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Price: $18 / $23.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9780762466078

Meet The Author: Rosemarie T. Truglio, PhD

Rosemarie T. Truglio, Ph.D. has been a vital presence at Sesame Workshop for more than two decades. She is the Senior Vice President of Curriculum and Content at Sesame Workshop, overseeing content development across media platforms and product distribution. She is a leading authority on child development, has written numerous articles, appeared on Today, Good Morning America, and National Public Radio, and serves as a frequent contributor to global discussions concerning early childhood education. Dr. Truglio lives in New York City with her husband and son.

Pamela Thomas is a Senior Editor in the NAMPP (North American Media Products and Publishing) division of Sesame Workshop. Prior to joining Sesame Workshop, she was a publishing executive for more than 25 years. She is the author of 12 books, including Fatherless Daughters, Turning the Pain of Loss in the Power of Forgiveness. She lives in Brooklyn, NY.





