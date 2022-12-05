Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Oracle of Pluto
A 55-Card Exploration of the Undiscovered Self
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 8, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Get in touch with your deepest self through the process of shadow work in this vibrantly illustrated oracle deck and guidebook set.
Shadow work—the exploration of the darker side of oneself and the world—is often misunderstood. It is not about hiding in the darkness, but instead about a rewarding process of self-transformation unlocked by understanding all facets of yourself. In The Oracle of Pluto artist Rose Ides and author Aubrey Houdeshell use Plutonian archetypes to guide the user through the process of shadow work. Whimsical illustrations that nod to shadow puppetry enhance the process of unearthing this other side of ourselves, allowing for potent transformations for seekers of all kinds.
This set includes:
- 55 full-color oracle cards. These vibrantly illustrated cards (3 X 5") depict images of hands projecting shadow puppets of archetypes like the Crow, the Tiger, and the Spider.
- A 112-page paperback guidebook. This enclosed guide will help the user get in touch with their undiscovered self through the themes of self-awareness, shadow, transformation, empowerment, evolution and integration.
- Magnetic closure case. This durable magnetic closure case is perfectly sized for travel or display, and holds the paperback book and cards securely in dedicated sleeves.
