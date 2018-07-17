Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Meet the New Spider-Man

by

Miles Morales is just a regular kid from Brooklyn, until a spider bites him and gives him amazing powers! Could he really be the new Spider-Man?

Based on the critically-acclaimed film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this leveled reader introduces Miles Morales as he juggles his normal high school life with the infinite possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

On Sale: November 20th 2018

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316413763

ebook
Passport to Reading Level 2