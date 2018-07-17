Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Meet the New Spider-Man
Miles Morales is just a regular kid from Brooklyn, until a spider bites him and gives him amazing powers! Could he really be the new Spider-Man?Read More
Based on the critically-acclaimed film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this leveled reader introduces Miles Morales as he juggles his normal high school life with the infinite possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.
Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.
Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.
Based on the critically-acclaimed film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this leveled reader introduces Miles Morales as he juggles his normal high school life with the infinite possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.
Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.
Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use