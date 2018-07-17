Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Meet the New Spider-Man

Miles Morales is just a regular kid from Brooklyn, until a spider bites him and gives him amazing powers! Could he really be the new Spider-Man?



Based on the critically-acclaimed film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this leveled reader introduces Miles Morales as he juggles his normal high school life with the infinite possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.



Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.



Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.