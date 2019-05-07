My Little Pony: Fluttershy's Bunny Haven

Join Fluttershy and her very best friends in this charming leveled reader based on an episode of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic!





Fluttershy dreams of creating a safe place for animals to live! She is so excited when she gets to make that dream come true with the help of some expert ponies. With their help, Fluttershy’s sanctuary will be perfect…right?





Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.





Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.





