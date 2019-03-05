When the Stars Lead to You





The stars.

And the boy she fell in love with last summer.





When Ashton breaks Devon’s heart at the end of the most romantic and magical summer ever, she thinks her heart will never heal again. But over the course of the following year, Devon finds herself slowly putting the broken pieces back together.





Now it’s senior year and she’s determined to enjoy every moment of it, as she prepares for a future studying galaxies. That is, until Ashton shows up on the first day of school.





Can she forgive and open her heart to him again? Or are they doomed to repeat history?





From debut author, Ronni Davis, comes a stunning novel about passion, loss, and the power of first love.

