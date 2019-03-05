Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
When the Stars Lead to You
Nicola Yoon meets Jenny Han in a heated first-love romance about two teens who are torn apart one summer by prejudice and mental illness, and find each other once again.Read More
Eighteen-year-old Devon longs for two things.
The stars.
And the boy she fell in love with last summer.
When Ashton breaks Devon’s heart at the end of the most romantic and magical summer ever, she thinks her heart will never heal again. But over the course of the following year, Devon finds herself slowly putting the broken pieces back together.
Now it’s senior year and she’s determined to enjoy every moment of it, as she prepares for a future studying galaxies. That is, until Ashton shows up on the first day of school.
Can she forgive and open her heart to him again? Or are they doomed to repeat history?
From debut author, Ronni Davis, comes a stunning novel about passion, loss, and the power of first love.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"When the Stars Lead to You is lovely, so lovely. A diverse story full of heart and hope, truth and acceptance, that tackles the tough stuff even as it leaves you breathless. As one of the characters says, there is so much love here, and I didn't want it to end."—Jennifer Niven, New York Times bestselling author of All the Bright Places
"When the Stars Lead to You is a powerful debut about reaching for the stars and how to put yourself back together after falling apart. Deftly blending the complications of first love with an exploration of mental illness, Ronni Davis is a bright new voice in YA that readers of today and the future are lucky to have."— Rachel Strolle, Teen Librarian, Glenside Public Library District