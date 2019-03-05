Cuphead: Middle Grade Novel #1

The Cuphead characters are jumping off the screen and onto the page in this new middle-grade fiction series. Cuphead is an award-winning, visually stunning game that has taken the gaming world by storm–selling over 3 million games in just one year.





Cuphead, the charming trouble maker; Mugman, his less impulsive brother; and their new friend Miss Chalice make the perfect team to set off on new adventures packed with action, humor, and black-and-white illustrations throughout. This paper-over-board series perfectly complements the direction of new Cuphead game releases .





Gamers who love The Legend of Zelda, Fortnite, Hello Neighbor, and Five Nights at Freddy’s are all playing Cuphead and raving about the unique art style, challenging gameplay, and the incredible jazz soundtrack.





© 2020 StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cuphead(TM), the Cuphead(TM) logo, StudioMDHR(TM) and the StudioMDHR(TM) logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc. throughout the world.



