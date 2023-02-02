Free shipping on orders $35+

Breakfast with Buddha
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Breakfast with Buddha

by Roland Merullo

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $13.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $13.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 26, 2008. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Aug 26, 2008

Page Count

336 Pages

Publisher

algonquin-books

ISBN-13

9781565126596

Genre

Fiction / Fiction / Literary

Description

"Enlightenment meets On the Road in this witty, insightful novel." —The Boston Sunday Globe

When his sister tricks him into taking her guru on a trip to their childhood home, Otto Ringling, a confirmed skeptic, is not amused. Six days on the road with an enigmatic holy man who answers every question with a riddle is not what he'd planned. But in an effort to westernize his passenger—and amuse himself—he decides to show the monk some "American fun" along the way. From a chocolate factory in Hershey to a bowling alley in South Bend, from a Cubs game at Wrigley field to his family farm near Bismarck, Otto is given the remarkable opportunity to see his world—and more important, his life—through someone else's eyes. Gradually, skepticism yields to amazement as he realizes that his companion might just be the real thing.

In Roland Merullo's masterful hands, Otto tells his story with all the wonder, bemusement, and wry humor of a man who unwittingly finds what he's missing in the most unexpected place.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Enlightenment meets On the Road in this witty, insightful novel."—The Boston Sunday Globe
Read More Read Less