No Stopping You!
How to Win the Game of Life
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
"As remarkable as it is that one can successfully navigate the corporate world for decades while writing books, songs, and films, Roger has done all this and more. But to focus on his accomplishments misses Roger's true impact. Every project and each encounter with Roger is marked by kindness, compassion, and insight. His work leaves lasting impact and foster love and understanding. Those whose lives intersect with him are fortunate indeed."
— Carolyn Bivens
Former Associate Publisher, USA Today
First Women Golf Commissioner, LPGA
President/CEO, Initiative Media North America (Interpublic Group of Companies)
"Roger's excellent coaching and mentoring turned me into a 'rock star' in China, in my profession. Whether I give keynote speeches at international conferences, brief the leaders of Chinese or foreign public and private sectors on tough issues, do presentations to company management and take media interviews, my confidence, positive energy and clear messages always impress my target audience. Roger helped me become who I am today. For those ambitious Asian professionals, no matter in public or private sectors, who eager to overcome the barriers of thinking process and communication style differences in order to effectively communicate with their target audience, Roger's audiobook is a MUST to listen."
--- Jack Chang
Vice Chairman, China Quality Brands Protection Commission (QBPC)
“Here is the incredible Flax at it again. An astonishingly creative and motivating coach and advisor. Once you’ve been ‘Flaxed’ you’ll have a coach and friend on your shoulder speaking to you for the rest of your life.”
—Roger Fine
“Roger is one of the most enthusiastic, knowledgeable and professional leadership trainers with whom I have ever worked. Throughout his successful career, he has continued to be passionate about helping his clients to become better at their jobs both professionally and personally.”
— Gene McGrevin
"Over 35 years ago, I was first trained in "High Impact Presentations" from Roger while in the midst of a notable professional sports career. He helped me identify, assemble, organize and develop the essential components and techniques of compelling public speaking; since then I have been able to provide presentations with impact and relevance from foundational principles easily called upon. For establishing this as part of my ongoing career, I owe Roger a huge debt of gratitude."
--- Dave Winfield
Advisor to Executive Director, Major League Baseball Players Association
"He is a true Renaissance man. From writing and producing hit movies and songs to coaching and developing superstar C-suite executives to helping top Division 1 Athletes realize their dreams. Roger has seen and done it all and can help you win in the game of life. "
--- Brian Luedtke
"Roger is a "cradle to grave" relationship guy. He's been there at every stage of my growth---from when I taught for him at his tennis camp through my professional career, through good times and bad. He's always been such a positive influence on me, and taught me that anything in life is attainable if you go for it with honor, gusto and unbreakable tenacity. With a lot of encouragement from Roger, I was able to scale heights in the Sports World that I never thought attainable. He's a force of nature that has spanned generations with his positive approach to life."
--- Mark Holtzman
Former VP Marketing & Licensing, National Football League
"Dr. Flax has written a "must-read or listen" resource for anyone interested in advancing their career, their relationships and their life ...Read this book and learn from one of the best."
--- Dr. Michael R Tracey
Codman Specialty Surgical, Integra LifeSciences
"For the nearly 30 years that I have had the pleasure and great fortune of knowing Roger Flax, his deeply rooted passion for helping his clients and friends achieve their full potential at work and in their daily lives, has never wavered! Roger has been a constant positive influence in my life, helping me improve as a professional and encouraging me to maintain a laser focus on the most important elements of my life."
--- Paul B. Héroux
Chief Bank Operations Officer
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York
"Roger has an uncanny ability to connect with even the most skeptical individuals, whether it is in a group training program for managers or an individual executive coaching session. His original content is always engaging, real world and immediately applicable in business and in life."
--- Steven Hirsch
"Roger just 'gets it' - He delivers what leaders need, but don't usually get. He can make anyone a compelling speaker and great communicator - I've witnessed it again and again. He captures previously uncaptured perspective - sometimes to the leader, sometimes to the stakeholders around the leader, often about life, not just work".
--- Peter Stebbins
Fortune Top 80 Healthcare Company
"Roger is one of the most passionate, focused people I know. And he is most passionate about coaching others to be better leaders and communicators. He has trained many of our senior leaders and had an enormous impact on improving performance and therefore improving patient care in our community."
--- Alan Lieber
Overlook Medical Center; Vice President Atlantic Health System
"Roger's counsel, support, advice and philosophy has had a profound positive impact on generations of leaders".
--- Allan Weisberg
Fortune Top 80 Healthcare Company
"Roger is an unconventional coach who delves into the "whole" person. He helps people see and realize things that might not be obvious without his unique guidance. Most importantly Roger's secret sauce is his authentic, genuine style and how deeply he cares and understands people."
--- Renee Selman. CEO, RBS Ventures
Former President, Adheris (Inventiv); and Catalina Health Resource