Despite the best of intentions, the busyness of life and endless distractions frequently cause parents to put their family’s development on the back burner. FAMILY SHIFT shows parents how to realign their families with easy but critical steps to follow to start living intentionally. Author Rodney Gage and his wife, Michelle, saw a drift start to threaten their own family’s well-being and set out to stop it in its tracks. They wanted to defy the alarming statistics of the decline of the family unit and share with families everywhere that they can learn to thrive as a family, not merely survive.



Every family gets off track at some point, but that’s not a major problem as long as you know your destination. FAMILY SHIFT has families working together to create a family vision, mission statement, and core values family members will be better equipped to help one another navigate the unexpected twists and turns of life. Each chapter concludes with questions to answer as a family and additional resources to work through together.







