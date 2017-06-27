Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Blind Watchers Of The Sky

The People And Ideas That Shaped Our View Of The Universe

In this immensely readable book, noted cosmologist Rocky Kolb reveals the very human struggles of astronomy superstars seeking cosmic truths while lost in the clouds of confusion. Punctuated by the author's razor-sharp wit, this book provides anyone curious about science with a behind-the-scenes peek into the discovery process—it's not exactly the scientific method you learned in school.
Genre: Nonfiction / Science

On Sale: April 29th 1997

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9780201154962

Trade Paperback
