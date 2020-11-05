Sesame Street: Breathe, Think, Do with Elmo

Kids will laugh and learn as they help Elmo calm down, be mindful, and face everyday challenges with Sesame Street's simple approach to problem-solving.
An interactive picture book, Breathe, Think, Do with Elmo follows Elmo as he faces common problems that leave him feeling jealous, nervous, shy, and scared. Your young reader will be prompted to:
- Breathe with Elmo and Grover, taking three deep breaths to calm down
- Think through three possible solutions to Elmo's problems, and
- Do! See how each solution plays out!
