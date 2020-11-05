Sesame Street: Breathe, Think, Do with Elmo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Sesame Street: Breathe, Think, Do with Elmo

Problem Solving for Little Monsters

by

Illustrated by

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762470389

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: July 6th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Social Topics / Emotions & Feelings

PAGE COUNT: 48

Hardcover
Kids will laugh and learn as they help Elmo calm down, be mindful, and face everyday challenges with Sesame Street's simple approach to problem-solving.

An interactive picture book, Breathe, Think, Do with Elmo follows Elmo as he faces common problems that leave him feeling jealous, nervous, shy, and scared. Your young reader will be prompted to:
  • Breathe with Elmo and Grover, taking three deep breaths to calm down
  • Think through three possible solutions to Elmo's problems, and
  • Do! See how each solution plays out!
Based on Sesame Street's popular Breathe, Think, Do app and introducing important emotional vocabulary, a calm breathing technique, and encouragements along the way, the book helps teach essential problem-solving skills that will serve little monsters well at daycare, school, and beyond!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews