Sesame Street: Breathe, Think, Do with Elmo

An interactive picture book,follows Elmo as he faces common problems that leave him feeling jealous, nervous, shy, and scared. Your young reader will be prompted to:Based on Sesame Street's popular Breathe, Think, Do app and introducing important emotional vocabulary, a calm breathing technique, and encouragements along the way, the book helps teach essential problem-solving skills that will serve little monsters well at daycare, school, and beyond!