A Story Like Ours
A breathtaking romance about first love and second chances
In the riveting, powerful conclusion to the Love Story duet, Sam and Lucy discover that sometimes it’s not about finding love, it’s about saving it.
Even when we were kids, the connection between us was overwhelming. I knew Sam and I were soulmates, destined to be together. Breaking that love would mean breaking us. And for a little while, that happened. I lost the man who had always been my other half.
After too much heartache and too many years apart, we’ve finally found our way back to each other. But Sam’s professional boxing career is getting in the way of our happy ending. I don’t know how much longer I can watch him take another crushing punch, knowing each one knocks him closer to danger. He’s killing himself. For me. For us. And for one tiny other…
Then the blow comes. It’s not the one I thought it would be–fist in glove–but the result is the same. We’re on the verge of losing everything we fought for. Everything we sacrificed for.
We thought we paid the price. We thought we had it all.
But what if my love isn’t enough to bring Sam back to me?
Love Story Duet:
Book 1: A Love Like Yours
Book 2: A Story Like Ours
Edition: Digital original
"Captivating, sexy, emotional and deeply romantic. If you love second-chance romances, you do not want to miss this duet that delivers all the feels."—Frolic
"Sexy, emotional, and heartfelt. I read this second chance love story in one sitting and eagerly anticipate A Story Like Ours!"—Mia Sheridan, New York Times bestselling author, on A Love Like Yours
"A story that doesn't shy away from the complexities of tangled hearts. Achingly romantic."—K.A. Tucker, USA Today bestselling author, on A Love Like Yours
"An emotional, captivating second-chance romance.... This moving, unforgettable journey will leave you begging for more."—Frolic on A Love Like Yours
"A Love Like Yours has angst, heat, conflict, tension, and heart.... Fans of Meghan Quinn and Katy Evans will enjoy."—Harlequin Junkie
"Robin Huber is a fantastic storyteller. A Love Like Yours is a breathtakingly romantic debut."—Melanie Harlow, USA Today bestselling author