Seven Words of Christmas
The Joyful Prophecies That Changed the World
Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas through the seven words God spoke to seven different people around the time of Christ’s birth, bringing hope and change to our world for eternity.
In SEVEN WORDS OF CHRISTMAS, bestselling author and pastor Robert Morris explains each word of prophecy: an inspired utterance of a prophet, the words of God through man. He illustrates the story of Jesus surrounding the word, and applies the prophecy to our modern lives. Find the words of:
- Salvation through Zacharias,
- Favor through Mary,
- Blessing through Elizabeth,
- Guidance through Joseph,
- Joy through the Shepherds,
- Redemption through Anna, and
- Peace through Simeon.
Even now, thousands of years later, the eternal Word of God has numerous applications to modern life. This Christmas, discover salvation, blessings, peace, and more with Pastor Morris.
Edition: Unabridged
