Troubled Blood

TROUBLED BLOOD is the next thrilling instalment in the highly acclaimed, international bestselling series featuring Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott, written by J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.



Praise for the Strike series:



“The work of a master storyteller”

Daily Telegraph



“A blistering piece of crime writing”

Sunday Times



“Unputdownable”

Daily Express



“Highly inventive storytelling”

Guardian



“Superb…an ingenious whodunnit”

Sunday Mirror



“Come for the twists and turns and stay for the beautifully drawn central relationship”

Independent



“Outrageously entertaining”

Financial Times